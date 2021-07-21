Anita Hassanandani says she loves playing with her son Aaravv; Shares a cute VIDEO

Actress is enjoying every bit of the motherhood phase. Ever since she welcomed her first child, she has been sharing adorable pictures and videos of him. It will not be wrong to say that all videos exude positivity. Watching mother and son playing with each other will lighten up your day. Anita has often said that she cannot be away from her son for long. Today, also she treated her fans with another playful video of them.

Sharing it on her official Instagram stories, the actress shared a video in which she is playing with her son. Both are looking at the camera while she talks a different voice and entertains him. Aaravv is also seen enjoying and then cuddles up to his mother and hides his face. He looks adorable after mundan. The actress and her husband Rohit Reddy welcomed baby boy Aaravv on February 9 this year. The actress is very popular for her role of Shagun in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein.

Recently, she was in the news when the reports came in that she is leaving the industry. But it was dismissed by her and said that she will be back soon.