Anita Hassanandani sends birthday love to Karan Patel; Former on screen daughter Aditi Bhatia teases them

Anita Hassanandani has the sweetest birthday wish for her 'pagal sacha dost' Karan Patel. But their former Yeh Hai Mohabbatein Aditi Bhatia stole the show with her hilarious comment, poking fun at them. Take a look.
Karan Patel and Anita Hassanandani's 'strong friendship' is not hidden from anyone. The two have shared a loving bond for the longest of times. They played co-stars in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, and since then, they have formed an equation that is certain to go a long way. Today (November 23), on Karan's birthday, Anita showered him with birthday love and wished him in the sweetest way possible. 

But, it was their former onscreen daughter Aditi Bhatia's hilarious comment that caught everyone's attention. Well, Anita shared a heartwarming throwback picture with Karan, and penned a sweet note for her 'crazy true friend.' She wrote, Meraaa forever paagal sacha dost! Happiest birthday Karan. I love you!' Aditi was quick to tease her former onscreen parents and poked fun at them, leaving everyone in splits. Aditi commented, 'Mere mata pita ab kisi aur ke mata pita hogaye.' (My parents have now become someone else's parents). Well, Aditi's fun-loving comment has taken YHM fans back to the show's memories. 

Take a look at Anita's post for Karan here: 

For those unaware, Karan played the role of Raman Bhalla in YHM, Anita was seen as Shagun, and Aditi as their daughter Ruhi. Raman and Shagun had separated from each other on YHM, but still, their on-screen chemistry was loved by all. Along with Anita, Karan, and Adit, Divyanka Tripathi also played a very important role. She was seen as Ishita Bhalla. YHM went off air-in December last year. 

Jump to real life, Karan is already a doting father of a little angel Mehr, while Anita is all set to embrace parenthood soon. Anita and her hubby recently announced their pregnancy in the sweetest way possible. Well, the trio shares a great equation to date, which is heartening. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below. 

