Anita Hassanandani to Shaheer Sheikh; TV celebs who became parents in 2021

2021 has officially become the most beautiful year for umpteen television celebs. While some of them are getting married, many others have wholeheartedly embraced the joy of parenthood by welcoming a new life in their lives. From Anita Hassanandani to Shaheer Sheikh, there are many for whom this year has become an absolute joyride. Hence, here we have curated a list of a few celebrities who recently made headlines for the addition of new family members in their lives.

Shaheer Sheikh & Ruchikaa Kapoor

Shaheer Sheikh and Ruchikaa Kapoor have been blessed with a baby girl this year. The Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi star’s wife Ruchikaa gave birth to a healthy baby daughter on September 10. Although the couple didn’t immediately make their baby news official, a few days later, Shaheer took to social media to reveal the name of their little princess. He said, “Blessed with the gift of life. Filled with immense gratitude… need all your love and good wishes for the journey ahead. Keep us in your prayers #Anaya.”

Anita Hassanandani & Rohit Reddy

Celebrity couple Anita Hassanandani and husband Rohit Reddy embraced parenthood in February, this year. Ever since then, the couple’s social media platform has been flooded with cute pictures of their munchkin Aaravv. Moreover, Anita and Rohit after documenting their son’s arrival also created an Instagram profile of their son. The page has already garnered about 125k followers and is filled with sweer ventures of the newly born. From his nap to playtime, the profile gives an intimate look at the lives of the Reddy family.

Mohit Malik & Addite Malik

Mohit Malik and Addite Malik welcomed their baby boy in April this year. The happy parents shared the news of welcoming their newborn on social media with a heartwarming caption. The statement read, “Dear Universe, Thank you for this blessing! Thank you for these midnight cries and all that comes with it, because we truly feel lucky to welcome our little baby boy into our world of love! He's Here and He's Truly Magic. From 2 to 3, Happily Ever After….Yours Truly, Parents of #BabyMalik - Mohit & Addite.”

Kapil Sharma & Ginni Chatrath

Popular comedian and TV host Kapil Sharma embraced fatherhood for the second time this year. He and his wife Ginni Chatrath welcomed a baby boy in February and the comedian also took to Twitter to announce the arrival of his son. The host informed his fans that the mother and newborn are healthy and thanked them for their blessings. He wrote, “Namaskaar we are blessed with a Baby boy this early morning, by the grace of God Baby n Mother both r fine, thank you so much for all the love, blessings n prayers love you all ginni n kapil #gratitude.”

Namaskaar we are blessed with a Baby boy this early morning, by the grace of God Baby n Mother both r fine, thank you so much for all the love, blessings n prayers love you all ginni n kapil #gratitude — Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) February 1, 2021

Rannvijay Singha and Prianka Singha

Actor and host Rannvijay Singha and his wife Prianka were blessed with a baby boy in July. The couple already has a four-year-old daughter Kainaat. Sharing the happy news on his Instagram account, the MTV star shared a picture of a little red sports jersey along with a pair of tiny sneakers. He captioned the post with the prayers, “#satnamwaheguru.”

