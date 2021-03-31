Anita Hassanandani shares an adorable post with baby as she admires his ‘flying hair’; SEE PHOTO Anita Hassana

Anita Hassanandani is delighted to see that her baby’s hair is just like her, as she posted a picture with the baby in her hands.

Since the beautiful actress, has become a mother to a baby boy, she can hardly take her eyes off her bundle of joy. The actress is married to businessman Rohit Reddy and the couple has been blessed with a baby earlier this year in February. The actress is spending time with his newborn at present and often shares pictures as well as videos with her cute baby. The actress is very active on social media and loves to interact with fans through her social media handles. Anita Hassanandani has recently posted a picture with her baby where she seems to be intrigued by the hair of the baby.

Popular movies and TV screen actress Anita has recently posted a black and white picture with her baby. In the post, she is seen looking at the hair of her baby, which appears to be flying due to air. The actress is delighted to see the long and thick hair of her son as she says that her baby’s hair is like her hair. Anita Hassanandani looks flawlessly stunning in the picture. The actress is at present enjoying quality time with her baby, which gives her immense joy.

She wrote in the caption-

‘While many might think I’m looking into thin air and posing for the pic, I’m admiring his flying hair

Ab bal toh mummaaa par gaye hair’

See post here-

Anita Hassanandani has worked in numerous TV shows and movies in the past. She became immensely popular from the TV show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, for her stylish looks and acting skills. The actress was last seen in the popular TV show Naagin.

