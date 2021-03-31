  1. Home
  2. tv

Anita Hassanandani shares an adorable post with baby as she admires his ‘flying hair’; SEE PHOTO Anita Hassana

Anita Hassanandani is delighted to see that her baby’s hair is just like her, as she posted a picture with the baby in her hands.
Mumbai Updated: March 31, 2021 05:30 pm
Anita Hassanandani shares an adorable post with baby as she admires his ‘flying hair’; SEE PHOTO
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Since the beautiful actress, Anita Hassanandani has become a mother to a baby boy, she can hardly take her eyes off her bundle of joy. The actress is married to businessman Rohit Reddy and the couple has been blessed with a baby earlier this year in February. The actress is spending time with his newborn at present and often shares pictures as well as videos with her cute baby. The actress is very active on social media and loves to interact with fans through her social media handles. Anita Hassanandani has recently posted a picture with her baby where she seems to be intrigued by the hair of the baby. 

Popular movies and TV screen actress Anita has recently posted a black and white picture with her baby. In the post, she is seen looking at the hair of her baby, which appears to be flying due to air. The actress is delighted to see the long and thick hair of her son as she says that her baby’s hair is like her hair. Anita Hassanandani looks flawlessly stunning in the picture. The actress is at present enjoying quality time with her baby, which gives her immense joy.  

She wrote in the caption-  

‘While many might think I’m looking into thin air and posing for the pic, I’m admiring his flying hair  

Ab bal toh mummaaa par gaye hair’ 

See post here- 

Anita Hassanandani has worked in numerous TV shows and movies in the past. She became immensely popular from the TV show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, for her stylish looks and acting skills. The actress was last seen in the popular TV show Naagin.

Also read Anita Hassanandani is overwhelmed as she finds her cuties son Aaravv and pet Mowgli napping together 

Credits :Pinkvilla Desk

You may like these
Hina Khan sets the temperature soaring in pink polka dot bikini as she shares new PICS from her Maldives vacay
Bigg Boss 7 fame Ajaz Khan taken for medical examination by NCB before being produced in court in drug case
Bigg Boss 14’s Nikki Tamboli is ‘missing the fun on set’ as she recovers COVID 19; Says ‘Need to be back’
Past Blast: The nasty bitter banter on Twitter between Ameesha Patel and Kushal Tandon on National Anthem Row
Aasif Sheikh from Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain: A sneak peek into his colorful life
Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar get papped in festive getup; her dazzling Z shaped ring caught on camera
close