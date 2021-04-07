Anita Hassanandani shares an adorable video with baby Aaravv as he completes two months; WATCH here

Anita Hassanandani shares an adorable video of herself and her baby as she announces that her baby is going to two months old in two days.

Popular actress and new mother is thrilled as her baby is about to complete two months. Anita Hassanandani and her husband Rohit Reddy became parents in February this year and their happiness is unbound since the arrival of their little one. She gave birth to a baby boy, whom they have named Aaravv. Anita is very active on social media since she has taken her maternity break, and she loves to share pictures as well as videos of herself with the baby. She has shared a lovely video of herself on her social media.

The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein fame actress has posted an adorable video of herself on her social media. She is seen sitting with her adorable baby in her lap. She is having a sweet motherhood moment as she caresses the baby and looks at him with love. The actress is very happy and excited as shared on her social media about her baby going to turn 2 months old in two days. She is looking charming in a green shirt and black pants.

She showed love to her baby as she wrote in the caption, “MyShonnniiiiyaaaaaa Who’s gonna be two months in 2 days? MyJaan MyBuoy Mylove”

Anita Hassanandani is among the most stylish and popular actresses in the television and films sector. She is married to businessman Rohit Reddy and has revealed her pregnancy news on social media with a funny video. The actress is currently enjoying some quality time with her baby.

