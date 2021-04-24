Anita Hassanandani shares an adorable VIDEO of her playing with little ‘Jaanu’ Aaravv & it'll melt your heart

Anita Hassanandani loves to spend time with her little baby boy Aaravv and she shares videos with him on social media

, who is a well-known actress, is enjoying her current phase of life and that is evident from her Instagram. The actress and her husband Rohit Reddy were blessed with a baby boy in February 2021, whom they named Aaravv. The couple always shares pictures and videos of their little bundle of joy. They are not only an adorable couple but also are popular for giving couple goals. Anita enjoyed her pregnancy a lot. And now post-delivery, the Naagin actress still keeps her fans entertained by sharing updates about her life.

Today, the actress shared a video on her Instagram where she is seen playing with her son. She lovingly calls him Jaanu and we are completely in awe of their cuteness. The little boy is also enjoying his mother's attention. Recently, she had also posted a video clip in which she was seen lying alongside her baby. Actress also loved it and dropped a red heart emoji in the comment section.

Anita Hassanandani has been missing from the television screen for a long time due to her pregnancy and after having her baby. Fans are waiting to see her back on screen.

The actress married businessman Rohit Reddy in October 2013 and they have been head over heels in love with each other ever since. They had also opted for one of the cutest ways to announce their pregnancy. The video relived their love story once again before announcing the big news about them embracing parenthood.

