Anita Hassanandani shares adorable video of son Aaravv; Says ‘Behind every well dressed kid is his mom’

Anita Hassanandani has once taken the internet by storm by sharing another video of her son Aaravv.

Television actress is enjoying her current phase of life. She has embraced motherhood this year and is completely in awe of her son's charms. She never misses a chance of sharing her son’s pictures and videos with her fans. And fans also adore this mother and son chemistry. Recently, she shared a video where she was seen playing with her son. Today, once again the actress has shared another video of son Aaravv on Instagram. Her son is completely dressed as a gentleman.

Taking it to her Instagram, the actress wrote, ‘Mommy’. In the new video, Aaravv can be seen looking dapper in a cute outfit with a bowtie. Anita also makes an appearance in the video and says that 'behind every well-dressed kid, is his mom'. Well we also agree with her. Yesterday, she shared a video where she was seen playing with her son. She lovingly called him Jaanu. The little child is also enjoying his mother's attention. Recently, she had also posted a video clip in which she was seen lying alongside her baby. Actress dropped a comment and wrote, “Sooooooooooooooo cuteeeeeee.”

Her best friend Surbhi Jyoti also commented, “Anita you are the most entertaining celeb right now.” Krishna Mukherjee wrote, “Cuttiee’.

Take a look at the screenshot here:

The actress and Rohit Reddy got married in October 2013. They had also announced their pregnancy in the cutest manner. The couple shared a video in which they relived their love story once again.

Also Read: Anita Hassanandani shares an adorable VIDEO of her playing with little ‘Jaanu’ Aaravv & it'll melt your heart

Credits :Anita Hassanandani Instagram

Share your comment ×