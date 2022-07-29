Anita Hassanandani shares a cute PIC with her 'lifelines' husband Rohit Reddy and Ekta Kapoor

Anita Hassanandani has been in the entertainment industry for a very long time and featured in several daily soaps and films. The actress is married to Rohit Reddy and the duo got hitched on 14 October 2013. Anita and Rohit embraced parenthood in February 2021 and welcomed a baby boy named Aaravv. Anita has an active presence on her social media handle and her Instagram feed is flooded with her adorable son Aaravv's snaps. Apart from that, Anita also gives a glimpse of her whereabouts to her fans.

Anita's new picture with Ekta and Rohit

Anita is one of the most well-known celebrities in the showbiz world and has many close friends in the industry. Having said that, Anita shares a very close bond with popular filmmaker Ekta Kapoor. The two are best friends for a very long time and are often spotted spending time with each other. Today, Anita shared a cute picture with Rohit and her dearest friend Ekta. In this photo, Ekta and Anita are seen trying to give a sweet peck on Rohit's cheek. Sharing this snap, Anita captioned, "My lifelines no matter what".

Anita has been missing from the screens for quite a long time now but she recently made a comeback after her maternity break and featured in a music video titled 'Thodi Si Nawazishein' along with Gautam Rode. In one of her recent posts, Anita dropped some photos with her son Aaravv and informed her fans that she has started heading for auditions.

Anita Hassanandani's work:

Anita started her career with the television show 'Idhar Udhar Season 2'. The actress has acted in Ekta Kapoor's production house Balaji Telefilms' various projects such as Kabhii Sautan Kabhii Saheli, Kya Hadsaa Kya Haqeeqat, Kohi Apna Sa, Lavanya, Naagin, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. She has also featured in Hindi movies such as Kucch Toh Hai, Krishna Cottage, Ragini MMS 2, among others.

