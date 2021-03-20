Anita Hassanandani shares her throwback photo and creates a beachwear trend as she posts her sizzling beach

Anita Hassanandani posted a stunning throwback picture of herself in beachwear as she misses going to the beach.

The popular TV actress is missing the beaches as she posted her throwback picture on a beach. She became famous from her role in Kkavyanjali. Her role of Shagun Bhalla in the popular TV show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein was widely appreciated for her stylish looks and remarkable acting. She is a style icon of the Indian television industry and has been part of numerous films also.

Anita posted a throwback beach picture, and left her fans mesmerised by her spectacular looks. The actress is seen wearing a white top and sunny yellow blazer and her gorgeous wavy hair is parted towards her shoulder. Anita Hassanandani has written in the caption, “MOOD” as she wishes to visit the beach soon.

Some of her friends also feel the same. Karishma Tanna wrote, “Mine too”.

Anita Hassanandani was last seen in the popular TV show Naagin. She is married to businessman Rohit Reddy, and she recently become the mother of a baby boy. She has devoted all her time to her newborn. The actress is active on social media and loves to share pictures of her with the baby. She has a huge fan following and people love to get glimpses of her and the baby.



