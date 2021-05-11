Anita Hassanandani shares her workout routine with baby boy Aaravv; Says ‘There is no right way’

Anita Hassanandani says she is very happy to share her new fitness regime as she exercises and spends time with her family.

The gorgeous actress became a mother in February this year. She gave birth to a baby boy whom she and husband Rohit Reddy have named Aaravv. The actress is very happy with her little bundle of joy and she often shares pictures and videos with her baby boy. She often shares her adorable motherhood moments with her son on social media. The actress has gained weight after childbirth and now she has started working out which also involves her baby.

Anita Hassanandani recently shared a video of herself doing workout as she brings her baby for a walk. In the video shared by the actress, she is seen having fun and working out. She has also brought her baby out in a stroller as her husband Rohit Reddy takes care of the baby, Anita is seen enjoying her time with the baby and dancing around. She wrote in the caption, “There is no right way to workout As long as you are active and happy!!! You gotta start somewhere .... that could be anywhere happy.”

See the video here: Click



Anita Hassanandani is a fitness enthusiast and takes good care of herself for maintaining her fitness and health. The actress is also famous for her fashion statements and style sense. She has a huge fan following on social media. She had earlier also shared a video on social media where she hilariously recalled her beach body as she was missing it.

Credits :Anita Hassanandani Instagram

