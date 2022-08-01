Anita Hassanandani shares how her son Aaravv reacted on his first day of school; Watch

Anita Hassanandani is among the well-known celebrities in the entertainment world and needs no introduction. The actress has been a part of numerous shows and films and carved a special corner in the hearts of the audiences with her impeccable acting. Anita has an active presence on her social media handle and often shares her whereabouts with her fans. Today was a special day for the actress as her munchkin, Aarav, went to school for the first time.

Anita Hassanandani shares video with Aaravv

Anita and Rohit's little munchkin Aaravv is growing up soon and today their son went to school for the first time. Anita was absolutely elated as her son is all set to embrace this new journey and captured this special moment on her phone. She shared a few selfies with Aaravv while the mother-son duo was heading to school. Also, she recorded a video when Arravv returned from school and shared it with her fans. The little one was seen weeping with joy as he meets his mama after being away from her for some time.

Click here to watch Anita's video

Speaking of her love life, Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy got hitched on 14 October 2013. The duo embraced parenthood in February 2021 and welcomed a baby boy Aaravv.

Anita has been missing from the screens for quite a long time now but she recently made a comeback after her maternity break and featured in a music video titled 'Thodi Si Nawazishein' along with Gautam Rode. In one of her recent posts, Anita dropped some photos with her son Aaravv and informed her fans that she has started heading for auditions.

On the professional front, Anita started her career with the television show 'Idhar Udhar Season 2'. The actress has acted in Ekta Kapoor's production house Balaji Telefilms' various projects such as Kabhii Sautan Kabhii Saheli, Kya Hadsaa Kya Haqeeqat, Kohi Apna Sa, Lavanya, Naagin, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. She has also featured in Hindi movies such as Kucch Toh Hai, Krishna Cottage, Ragini MMS 2, among others.

Also Read: Anita Hassanandani is back to work post pregnancy break, shares PHOTOS with son Aaravv