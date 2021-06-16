Anita Hassanandani shares an optimistic post about losing pregnancy weight

Anita Hassanandani has shared a delightful picture of her on Instagram. She has opened up about her baby weight.

Television actress and husband Rohit Reddy welcomed their first child earlier this year. She is busy taking care of her son and enjoying her current phase of life. Her Instagram feed is filled with mother and son moments. During her pregnancy, the actress had gained weight. Now, she is planning to lose all the "happy weight". She has revealed it on her latest Instagram post and also shared a wonderful picture of her.

In the picture, Anita is seen dressed in a light yellow chikankari kurti. She accessorised her look with big oxidised jhumkas and kept her hair in a half-bun. Her makeup is minimal and has completed her look with a small silver stone bindi. In the post, she mentioned about losing weight and said that she will stay positive during this journey. "Losing all this happy weight is not gonna be easy!!!Par ho jayega. Gottaaa stay positive," wrote in the caption of the post.

One of her fans wrote, ‘Don’t stress about it you looking ravishing and gorgeous. It will happen when it has to. Enjoy your motherhood.’ Other fans also appreciated her and encouraged too.

Recently, Aditi Shirwaikar Malik, wife of actor Mohit Malik, had also shared a post on a similar topic. She had talked about it in length and urged fans not to be stressed about the weight. Coming back to Anita, she had recently hit headlines over rumours of her quitting the industry. But she dismissed it saying that she is not and will join when she is ready.

