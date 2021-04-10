Anita Hassanandani shares snap of a unique kind of spa with her baby boy Aaravv; Check out

Anita Hassanandani has found a new way of doing spa at home with her baby and it is something special to watch as she enjoys with her baby.

has been sharing adorable pictures with her baby on social media. The actress became mother of a baby boy in February and since then she has devoted all her time to her little one. Fans love her posts. Her baby recently became two months old and her happiness knew no bounds. She took to Instagram to show the celebrations of the occasion. She loves to spend time with her baby and her new post is proof of that.

Anita Hassanandani’s new post is loaded with mushiness. It is a collage of pictures in which she is seen enjoying herself with her baby. She has put her baby’s foot on her eyes as she says that it is her kind of spa. We must agree that it is indeed a one of a kind spa.

The baby of Anita Hassanandani and her husband Rohit Reddy completed two months on April 9, 2021. On the occasion, Rohit Reddy shared an adorable video with his baby boy as the room was decorated with balloons. He also wrote in the caption, “60days already! How fast do they grow!!!!! Can’t wait for us to hit the gym, bro!”

Anita also shared an admirable picture of herself and the baby, with the caption, "Happy 2months to my lifeline." Many of her friends reacted and commented on the post with love and wishes.

