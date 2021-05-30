Anita Hassanandani shares video on BFF Surbhi Jyoti’s birthday; Says ‘Thank you for being in my life’

Anita Hassanandani has sent her love and sweet wishes to actress Surbhi Jyoti. The Naagin actress is celebrating her birthday today.

Actress Surbhi Jyoti is celebrating her birthday today. Wishes have been pouring on from all corners for the Naagin actress. Celebrities are also taking to their social media and wishing her. and Surbhi are best friends and share a great bond. The two have often shared pictures and videos and they have gone viral too, in no time. So, on her birthday, the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress has shared yet another video to wish her friend and also thanked her for being in her life.

In the video, they can be seen standing on the terrace and smiling while they record it. Their laughter and bond say a lot about their strong friendship. In the background, ‘Your bestie’ song is being played. She captioned it as ‘Beautiful inside and out. Happiest Birthday to you! Thank you for being in my life @surbhijyoti Wish you good health and happiness. Big kiss, Big hug, Big heart.” Surbhi has also written, “Thank you’ along with heart emojis. Fans have also extended their wishes to the actress.

Earlier, actor also wished the actress and penned a heartfelt note, calling Surbhi a “spectacular human.” He had also shared stunning photos and videos of them.

Take a look at the screenshot here:

Surbhi has started her television career with the show Qubool Hai where she worked opposite Karan Singh Grover. She has also worked in other shows including Koi Laut Ke Aaya Hai, Naagin 3, and others. She was recently seen in Qubool Hai 2.0 and was appreciated for her performance.

Also Read: WATCH: Anita Hassanandani, Surbhi Jyoti set friendship goals; Bust the myth about ‘Actresses can’t be friends’

Credits :Anita Hassanandani Instagram

Share your comment ×