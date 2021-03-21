  1. Home
  2. tv

Anita Hassanandani shares video of Rohit Reddy speaking the ‘language of love’ with little Aaravv

Anita Hassanandani took to her social media to capture Rohit Reddy talking gibberish with their newborn Aaravv. Take a look.
7386 reads Mumbai
Anita Hassanandani shares video of Rohit Reddy speaking the ‘language of love’ with little Aaravv
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy are truly a match made in heaven. The couple who were blessed with their first child this year, have been sharing fond memories with the little bundle of joy ever since. The duo is famous for sharing mushy family moments with their army of die-hard fans. When the actress’ pregnancy was first announced on the photo and video sharing platform, they became a viral sensation by capturing moments every step of their journey.

Anita took to her Instagram handle to share a video of her husband Rohit and their little munchkin Aaravv. The actor could be seen mumbling gibberish to the newborn, leaving him confused. Anita called it the ‘Language of love’ as the proud father spoke to his baby. Speaking of the same, Anita captioned the video, “Language of LOVE, Kal Kiska budddaaayyyy hai” and tagged her hubby, who will turn 37 tomorrow. Anita, while capturing the cute glimpse of the father-child duo, was heard playfully laughing at the two from behind the camera. The trio is definitely an audience favorite as they keep their fans updated with their adorable moments on a daily.

Take a look at Anita Hassanandani’s Instagram story:

Meanwhile, the new mother was recently seen indulging in self-care activities including skin-care, colouring her hair, in order to help her get back to her post-pregnancy lifestyle. Needless to say, the couple adores their little one and share multiple videos and photos of him on his own Insta account which is handled by the proud parents.

Also Read| New mom Anita Hassanandani flaunts her hair colour; Says, “Some much needed pampering’

Credits :Anita Hassanandani Instagram

You may like these
Former Bigg Boss fame Jasmin Bhasin dons desi girl look for her next music video; Shares first look
Hina Khan turns into a water baby; Shares stunning underwater PICS from her recent Maldives vacation
New mom Anita Hassanandani flaunts her hair colour; Says, “Some much needed pampering’
PHOTOS: Aly Goni & Jasmin Bhasin head out for dinner date dressed in contrasting B&W outfits
PHOTOS: Hina Khan strikes a pose with Naagin star Pearl V Puri at Lakme Fashion Week red carpet
TV Newsmakers: FIR against Gauahar, Nikki tests positive for COVID 19, Rashami on her divorce with Nandish