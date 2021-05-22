Anita Hassanandani slaps hubby Rohit Reddy in a prank video; Calls it a magic trick ‘all wives will love’

TV actress Anita Hassanandani took to her Instagram handle to pull a prank on her husband Rohit Reddy. Take a look at his funny response.

and Rohit Reddy have gained massive fan-following for their amazing social media presence. The pair have entertained netizens for years by actively sharing comical home videos on Instagram. Their funny skits often tend to go viral, making them one of the most adored couples. Last year, the duo had announced Anita’s pregnancy on the platform and has even kept fans updated with their parenthood journey. The proud parents share mushy videos of their newborn Aaravv Reddy, who has his own account on the photo and video sharing platform.

Now, the Television actress took to her Insta handle to share a hilarious prank she pulled on her husband. In the video, we can see Anita pretending to hold an ‘invisible thread’ near Rohit’s ear and asks him to pull it from one side. The actress then slaps him on the other cheek and bursts into laughter as he walks off. Anita wrote in the video, “A magic trick all WIVES will LOVE.” She also playfully urged people to try the prank at home in the clip’s caption. "PLEASE TRY THIS AT HOME!" she wrote.

Rohit commented, “1-0 !! Wait for payback.... u messed with the wrong person” and tagged her. Netizens dropped a stream of laughing emojis in the comments section after watching the hysterical prank. One user commented, “I'll try it on my brother,” while another person wrote, “wow what a magic trick”. Several TV actors and actresses including Vikas Gupta, Krystle D’Souza, Urvashi Dholakia, and Neena Kulkarni were also amused by the clip.

