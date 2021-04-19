Anita Hassanandani sneakily records Rohit Reddy filming ‘trending’ videos; adorably calls it ‘all natak’

Anita Hassanandani took to her Instagram handle to share a video secretly filming her hubby Rohit Reddy shooting ‘trending’ videos. Take a look.

Speaking of popular TV couples, who continuously touch people’s hearts, and Rohit Reddy are undoubtedly top the list. The duo has been famous not only for their professional work, but also for their quirky social media posts. The couple has been actively sharing nitty-gritties about their life with all their fans. The two made headlines when they announced Anita’s pregnancy on the photo and video sharing platform. After the duo became parents to their baby boy Aaravv, people couldn’t stop gushing over the trio.

Anita took to her Instagram handle to share video spending time with her hubby. In the adorable clip, the actress can be seen comically making fun of Rohit. She can be seen secretively recording Rohit following popular trends. She wrote, “When he says he won’t do videos that are trending” and added a few laughing emojis. Moreover, the actress also took to her caption to “Patta sab hai ...” hinting at how well versed he is with the viral videos. She also pulled his leg by adding, “all natak.”

Take a look at Anita Hassanandani’s Instagram post:

Earlier today, Anita also shared a video of her having a hilarious conversation with her future beach body. In the clip which had Bruno Mars' song Leave The Door Open in the background, Anita could be seen donned in a floral printed dress as shared the hilarious video for her fans to see. Even her hubby Rohit couldn’t resist adorably calling her a “Cutie” in the comments.

