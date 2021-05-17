Anita Hassanandani tells Rohit Reddy she doesn’t believe they created ‘cutie’ Aaravv while sharing his VIDEO

Television actress Anita Hassanandani took to her Instagram handle to share an adorable video playing with her son Aaravv Reddy. Take a look.

Over the years, and Rohit Reddy have gained massive fan-following on their social media. Amid the lockdown, the couple posted comedic videos on their Instagram handles. The two have been sharing nitty-gritty about their lives with their fans. They announced Anita’s pregnancy on social media and are currently sharing their parenthood journey on the platform. The couple gave birth to Aaravv Reddy in February this year and has been posting mushy photos and videos of the little munchkin.

The television actress shared a hard-to-miss video tickling her baby boy and pouring him with love. While playing with the newborn, she can be seen is wearing a white dress. Aaravv has donned a colourful T-shirt and shorts and can be seen giggling. Along with the heartwarming post, she penned an equally adorable message. Anita captioned it, "Tickles and cuddles and lovvveeee! I still don’t believe we created this cutie @rohitreddygoa MYSON MYJaaN,” and tagged her hubby Rohit. Fans showered the post with compliments for the little boy.

Take a look at the post HERE

Anita and Rohit, who tied the knot in 2013, also created an Instagram account for Aaravv where they share the cutest memories of the little one. Earlier this week, the actress posted a picture of her husband and son donning matching blue-coloured T-shirts. In the picture, Rohit had “Copy” printed on his shirt, while Aaravv’s shirt said “Paste”. Anita captioned it, “My lifelines." Netizens rushed to the comments section to pour love on the father-son duo.

Credits :Anita Hassanandani Instagram

