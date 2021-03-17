Anita Hassanandani, Urvashi Dholakia to Hina Khan: 5 style statements set by TV actors and their characters

The television stars often become the talk of the town owing to their looks and make-up in the show. Presented below are 5 iconic looks by Indian TV actresses which made them popular.

TV soaps are the favorite of the Indian audience and people love the unique style of the lead cast of the shows. The dressing style of the different kinds of jewelry often creates trends among the masses. People love to see something different and try it in real life. Owing to the unique styles, numerous TV stars became immensely famous and became famous for their characters. We present to you some of the iconic fashion styles by the TV stars which became a raging trend-

Ramona Sikand's bindis from Kaahin Kissii Roz-

Ramona Sikand was a popular character in the show which was a negative shade. It was played by remarkable actress Sudha Chandran, and her look in the show was immensely appreciated in the show. She wore super long bindis reaching up to her hairline which became a rage that time. Her lip lining was also immensely loved by the address and numerous women copied her.

Komolika’s eye makeup and halter neck blouses in Kasautii Zindagi Ki-

The role of Komolika is considered as one of the most popular characters on small screens even today, and the credit goes to the excellent acting of Urvashi Dholakia. She played a negative role in the show and her looks were often the highlight of the show. People were fans of her designer halter neck blouses and georgette saris. Her bold makeup and light hair color were the favorites of the women. Her eye makeup including triple-layered eyeliner and bright eye shadows is still one of the most iconic looks on TV.

Komolika’s silver jewelry from Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2-

The new season of Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 cannot be mentioned without the name of as Komolika. Her glam and colorful look was the highlight of the show. Her ethnic look paired with silver jewelry has created fashion trends among the girls. She was especially appreciated for her big silver nose ring, silver belt, and gorgeous jhumkas.

Shagun’s stylish blouses in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein

The role of Shagun was a mix of negative and positive shades, which was efficiently portrayed by the actress . The actress has immensely loved for her impeccably fashionable blouses and saris. Her modern looks and gorgeous accessories made her one of the most followed actresses on the show.

Aamna Sharif's earings from Kahin Toh Hoga-

The spectacular-looking and immensely talented actress, Aamna Sharif was very popular for her role of Kashish in the TV show Kahin Toh Hoga. She looked gorgeous in suits and saris in the show. Her huge and stylish earrings were immensely liked by the audience and people bought similar earrings to copy her looks.

Credits :Pinkvilla Desk

