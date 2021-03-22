Anita Hassanandani wishes Rohit Reddy on his birthday in the most romantic way; Calls him ‘Love of my life’

Anita Hassanandani has wished her husband Rohit Reddy by sharing a romantic video on her Instagram. The couple had recently welcomed their first child.

Television power couple and Rohit Reddy are head over heels in love with each other. They have recently welcomed their first child son this year and are completely busy with their newborn. Anita and Rohit are also enjoying their best phase of life. Amid all this, Rohit Reddy today is celebrating his birthday. He has turned a year older and many wishes are pouring in for the birthday boy. But the most sweetest and romantic birthday wish came from his wife Anita.

Sharing cute and romantic reels video on her official Instagram, Anita Hassanandani wrote, “Happiest birthday to the love of my life!!! @rohitreddygoa Mumma and @aaravvreddy love you the most.” In the video, Anita and Rohit are seen enjoying a hot air balloon ride, the couple is dancing in the streets, and more. Fans are also wishing Rohit on his birthday. Celebrities also dropped wishes in the comment section to extend their wishes. However, the couple has not revealed how will they celebrate the day but we are guessing it will be really special by Anita.

Celebrities like Aditi Bhatia wished by dropping heart emoji. Karanvir Bohra wishes saying, “Happy birthday brother.”

Take a look at Anita Hassandani’s video screenshot here:

Yesterday, Anita went for a hair makeover and shared the pictures with fans. She wrote, “Finally some much-needed pampering.. Coloured my hair after almost 2 years!!! Loving it.” Anita is looking very beautiful after the transformation. She went for a hair coloring. The actress is active on social media and loves to share pictures of herself with the baby.

Also Read: New mom Anita Hassanandani flaunts her hair colour; Says, “Some much needed pampering’

Credits :Anita Hassanandani Instagram

Share your comment ×