Anjum Fakih and other cast members of Kundali Bhagya enjoy at mehndi ceremony of Shraddha Arya; PICS

Kundali Bhagya lead actress Shraddha Arya is getting married to a Delhi-based naval officer named Rahul Sharma on 16th November. The actress's happiness is unbounded as she is seen having a gala time with her friends and family. She has shared videos in which she is seen dancing and having fun with her gals. The cast members of Shraddha Arya including Anjum Fakih, Ruhi Chaturvedi, and others were also present at the venue and were seen enjoying themselves.

In the pictures shared by the Kundali Bhagya actress Anjum Fakih, she is seen dressed up for the Mehendi ceremony of Shraddha. She had worn a beautiful navy blue foil print suit with alluring earrings. Along with her, there were other actresses also the function including Ruhi Chaturvedi, who was looking gorgeous in her yellow dress. Supriya Shukla was also seen among the ladies as she was trying on bangles at the venue along with others. She had donned a beautiful saree and all the ladies were seen grooving together.

See pictures here-

A source close to the actor told Hindustan Times that she will be marrying a Delhi-based naval officer named Rahul Sharma. “The groom’s name is Rahul Sharma and he works in the Navy. He is a family friend and a low-key guy, who prefers staying away from social media and showbiz. Interestingly, it is an arranged marriage turned into love”. The wedding is set to take place at New Delhi’s Andaz Hotel, Aerocity. The guest list will be limited to close family members and friends.



