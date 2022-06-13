Ankit Gera and wife Rashi Puri blessed with a baby boy; Elated actor shares ‘it’s a honeymoon baby for us’

Popular telly actor Ankit Gera’s happiness is unbounded as he has become the father of a baby boy. The actor had married Rashi Puri, an NRI from Nigeria, in June last year. They were blessed with the child on June 10. The Molkki actor shared the news in interaction with Etimes, as he shared about the happiness of holding his baby for the first time and entering the parenthood phase of life.

He shared, “You can’t imagine the level of happiness until you experience it. Everything…all the worries just fade away when you hold your child for the first time. I am glad that my child could see me without a mask (smiles). Of course, there has been a surge in COVID-19 cases, so all precautions were taken before admission and are being followed to date.”

Sapne Suhane Ladakpan Ke actor shared that he was in the delivery room with his wife and she was in immense pain during the labour, which lasted for 16 hours. He revealed that he felt very helpless and stepped out and cried. But once the baby was born, the couple forgot all the pain.

He also shared an interesting fact regarding the baby, “I got married amidst the lockdown. Rashi and I couldn’t travel anywhere. Around that time, I was offered a show and had to join the shoot immediately. So, we came to Mumbai expecting the stay to last for a couple of months. However, Rashi got pregnant and we couldn’t travel back to Delhi for the first three months. We stayed back for good (smiles). So, yes, it’s a honeymoon baby for us.”

Talking about the baby name, he shared that there is going to be a lot of confusion regarding the name. He added that they were using an app to monitor the growth of the baby during the pregnancy and Rashi named the baby A and hewould call him ‘Little A’. He said that for now, everyone is calling him ‘Little A’.

