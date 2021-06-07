Ankit Gera gets married in intimate wedding ceremony; Reveals how he & wife Rashi Puri fell in love

TV actor Ankit Gera married Rashi Puri on 5 June in Chandigarh. He talks about his small-scale, arranged marriage and compatibility with his partner.

Television actor Ankit Gera recently got tied the knot to Rashi Puri, an NRI from Nigeria, on 5 June in Chandigarh. In a recent interview with Times of India, Gera opened up about his marriage, reason behind their intimate ceremony and the bond he shares with his wife. The actor revealed that it was an arranged marriage and met as they were family friends. Both their parents were looking for a suitable partner and that is how they initially got in touch and began talking.

He revealed that they started talking in April and soon started liking each other. Then she flew down to India to meet him before the marriage and even though it was a short time span, they got to know each other well and decided to get married. Talking about his wife, Ankit Gera revealed that they are poles apart in every aspect and she was not aware of his work. He said, “She liked me for who I was as a person and not for my profession. That’s what made me fall in love with her.”

The couple got married in a small and intimate wedding ceremony with just 10 people attending the wedding. Ankit Gera said that he was not in favor of a lavish wedding. He said that their families had decided a date for December but he felt there was no surety when the pandemic will be over and the situation will be normal again. He revealed that he will be turning 34 this September and it's an ideal age to settle down.

Talking about his past relationships and if his life partner is affected by it, he said that everyone has a past and it is easy to judge the other person. He said his wife does not care about his past and only believes in living in the present.

Here's wishing Ankit Gera and Rashi Puri a happy married life! Also read- Ankit Gera-Yukti Kapoor to recreate Sanjay Dutt-Nagma's romance on small screen

Credits :Times of India

Share your comment ×