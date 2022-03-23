Ankit Raaj on his role in Dharm Yoddha Garud: Despite being a negative character, I like its intensity

Actor Ankit Raaj, who was last seen in the show Main Bhi Ardhangini 2, has joined the cast of the new mythological show Dharm Yoddha Garud. In an interview with ETimes, he shared his experience of playing the role of Kaalia and exploring the mythological genre.

Talking about his role of Kaalia, Ankit said, “I am playing the role of Kaalia, we all are naag/snake brothers. Kaalia is powerful, wants to do things his way and doesn't want to listen to anybody- be it his mom or his brothers. He is very aggressive and very short-tempered. Despite being a negative character, I like the intensity of the character, it has a lot of scope for me as an artist to expand my horizon and tap on to something I’ve never done before. So, I’m looking forward to playing this character and exploring more as an artist through the course of the show.”

On being a part of the mythology genre for the first time, Ankit said, “I'll be very honest, I saw the promo and the teaser of the show and I wanted to be a part of this show, so I was in talking terms with them since August. I knew that now is the chance, I have never explored mythology in my life, this is my 7th or 8th show. I have always done that lover boy or spoilt brat roles. But this was something different and I wanted to explore myself in this genre because I knew my Hindi and Sanskrit will get better.”

Ankit added that it is hectic but equally fulfilling. He shared every day they shoot with heavy costumes and accessories, but it's fun and different from what they usually do so that makes it memorable for the team.

The actor has previously worked in serials such as 'Qubool Hai', 'Ishqbaaaz', 'Laado 2 - Veerpur Ki Mardaani' among others.



