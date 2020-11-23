Ankita Bhargava sends a filmy birthday wish to 'Mehr ke Papa' Karan Patel; Latter has sweetest reply

Karan Patel's wife Ankita Bhargava has the cutest birthday wish for her husband and Mehr's father. The actor's sweet reply will win your hearts. Take a look at Karan and Ankita's loving social media banter.

is one of the most charming and talented actors in the entertainment industry. Not only his acting prowess, but Karan is love for his straightforward nature. Today, the actor and his fans are beaming in happiness, as he turns a year older. Yes, Karan Patel is celebrating his 'Happy Wala Birthday' today (November 23, 2020), and his fans have painted the timelines with photos and wishes for the handsome hunk.

Many have showered birthday love on Karan, but the cutest of all has to be from his wifey, Ankita Bhargava. Karan and Ankita are counted amongst the most sought after couples. They share an amazing heir camaraderie, which cannot be explained in words. On Karan's special day, Anita has the 'most special' wish for him, which she has wanted to say for a long time, and finally, the day has come. Ankita went the 'filmy way' to send birthday love to hubby and her baby's father, Karan.

Sharing a loved-up picture with Karan, Ankita wrote, 'Happy Bday Mehr ke Papa!' Well, this is such an 'awww' moment for all. The actor also had the sweetest reply. He also kept on the Bollywood style and wrote, 'Arri o sunti hooo, Mehr ki maa, ji humne kaha thank you'. Couple goals totally, aren't they? In the photo, Karan and Ankita are sharing a warm hug as they flash their beaming smiles for the camera, and it is all things love.

Take a look at Anikta's post here:

Meanwhile, Karan and Ankita embraced parenthood on December 14, 2019, as they welcome a baby girl into their lives. They named her Mehr, and since then have been spreading happiness as a happy family. What are your thoughts on the same? Aren't Karan and Ankita just too cute? Let us know in the comment section below.

