Ankita Lokhande aces the traditional look in an orange saree as she & Vicky Jain are spotted at airport; VIDEO

Ankita Lokhande is presently enjoying the most beautiful phase of her life as the actress got married to the love of her life Vicky Jain in December last year. The couple tied the knot in Mumbai and there was a grand celebration, which was attended by their friends and family. Ankita Lokhande has been sharing pictures of herself in her newly wed Indian looks on social media and we are amazing by her beauty. The actress was recently spotted at Mumbai airport along with her husband and mother-in-law.

In the recent video of Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain, the couple is seen heading inside the airport. But they obliged the paps and posed for them. Ankita Lokhande looked absolutely beautiful in a Rajasthani tie and dye print orange saree. She had sported sindoor, mangalsutra, beautiful jhumkas and chooda. Her hair was open and she had worn white sleek heels. Vicky had sported a formal look with crisp white shirt and black trousers.

See video here:

The couple had got married on 14th December in Mumbai. Ankita and Vicky had been dating for many years and decided to tie the knot. The couple gave a grand performance on their engagement, which was followed by fun filled pre-wedding functions till the D-day. The reception party of the couple was attended by numerous of their industry friends including Mrunal Thakur, Mahhi Vij, Arti Singh, Sana Makbul, Amruta Khanvilkar, Srishty Rode and others.

