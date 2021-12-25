Ankita Lokhande adds ‘Jain’ to her Instagram handle post tying the knot with beau Vicky Jain

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain’s wedding was nothing less than a dreamy affair. The couple enjoyed all ceremonies and shared pictures on their social media handle. Their mehendi, haldi and sangeet ceremonies pictures were trending and fans went gaga over the celebration. It was one of the most awaited and talked about weddings in the telly world. Both were dating for a long time. And now after the wedding, Ankita has changed her name on social media page.

Ankita has added ‘Jain’ to her name and updated the same on her official Instagram page. To note, several other B-Town actresses also added their husband’s surname to theirs such as Priyanka Chopra, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Recently, Ankita had shared a video on her Instagram handle showing the griha pravesh ceremony held at her new house. Ankita and Vicky performed the rituals and she was looking gorgeous in blue lehariya saree with sindoor on her forehead.

To note, ahead of their wedding, the couple also had pre-wedding shoot and sharing the same video, the actress wrote, “The Sands of Time!”

Take a look at her Instagram page here:

On the work front, the actress is currently seen in Pavitra Rishta 2.0 opposite Shaheer Sheikh. She is known for her role of Archana. In 2019, Lokhande began her Bollywood career as Jhalkaribai in Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. Then, the actress appeared in the action-thriller Baaghi 3 which was directed by Ahmed Khan and released in 2020.

