Ankita Lokhande and beau Vicky Jain are beyond elated as they get to meet each other; See PHOTO

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain have been dating each other for quite some time. Meanwhile, check out their latest picture on Instagram.

Ankita Lokhande never leaves a chance to show her love for Vicky Jain and the same goes for the latter. The two of them have been dating each other for quite some time and never shy away from accepting their relationship in the public domain. The actress who happens to be frequently active on social media often likes to keep her fans updated with whatever is happening in her daily life. She also enjoys a huge fan base on her handles.

As we talk about this, the Pavitra Rishta fame actress has shared yet another post on Instagram. Ankita shares a picture on the same in which she can’t stop smiling post having reunited with beau Vicky Jain after a long time. She looks pretty clad in a blue printed outfit and expresses her happiness by writing, “My baby is here” while tagging Vicky in the same. This particular picture of the beloved couple is sure to send the fans into a frenzy.

A few days back, the Manikarnika actress had shared a monochrome picture with her beau in which she also apologized to him for all the criticism he faced because of her. She further added in the same post that he does not deserve all those at all. For the unversed, Ankita Lokhande earlier dated late Sushant Singh Rajput who left for his heavenly abode on June 14, 2020. They also featured together in the popular show titled Pavitra Rishta. The two of them later parted ways in 2016.

Credits :Ankita Lokhande Instagram

