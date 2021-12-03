Ankita Lokhande and beau Vicky Jain kickstart pre wedding rituals; Check out their adorable photos

One of the most awaited wedding of the year is of Ankita Lokhande and her boyfriend Vicky Jain. The couple’s pre-wedding functions have already started and they will be getting married soon. In the recent pictures shared by Vicky Jain and Ankita, the duo is seen dressed in traditional attires and look beyond happy. They are seen involved in some pre-wedding rituals.

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain had been dating for more than 3 years. They have been quite vocal about their relationship and often share mushy pictures with one another. There were rumours going on about the couple getting married and now with the start of the pre-wedding rituals, the fans of the couple are excited to see them hitched. Vicky Jain has shared a few pictures of them. They are both dressed in traditional attires as Vicky has worn beige kurta pajamas, while Ankita looks absolutely gorgeous in her green and pink saree. She had paired it with green bangles and traditional jewellery. He captioned it as, “"मी आमच्यावर प्रेम करतो" BUT "पिक्चर तो अभी बाकी है मेरे दोस्त..#AnVikikahani”.

See post here:

Ankita Lokhande also shared a beautiful picture of the couple as she captioned, "Sacred".

See post here-

Prior to the festivities, Ankita and Vicky had stepped out to distribute wedding invitations to close friends on November 30. They were all smiles as the media questioned them, ‘Abhi shaadi ka mahina shuru ho raha hai kal se’ (The wedding month is beginning from tomorrow). Bride-to-be Ankita also had a bachelorette party a few days back with her close friends.

Ankita and Vicky are going to tie the knot on December 14 and it is going to be a 3-day affair starting from December 12.



