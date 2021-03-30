Ankita Lokhande and boyfriend Vicky Jain dance with joy at holi celebrations; Take a look

Actress Ankita Lokhande had a gala time with beau Vicky Jain and her family in her small gathering for the holi celebration. She is seen dancing around the house and jamming with others.

The Pavitra Rishta fame actress Ankita Lokhande had a fun-filled Holi celebration this year as she celebrated with beau Vicky Jain, family, and close friends. The actress had a small party with only a few people. She was enjoying the party as she was seen applying colors and dancing happily with Vicky. She was in a complete fun mood as she applied colors on the feet of Vicky Jain and he filled her hairline with the color, indicating her love for him.

The actress shared the video on her Instagram where she was seen enjoying her time at the party. She wore a simple white Anarkali suit with dupatta and looked elegant in her simple looks. The actress was in full party mode as she danced to the tunes of ‘holi ke din’, ‘rang barsey bheege chunar wali’, and other holi songs. The actress also danced along with her family members and clicked pictures with them. The actress shared multiple pictures and videos playing Holi with her with colors, pichkaris, and more. She also wished Happy Holi to everyone with her Instagram post.

Ankita Lokhande is a remarkable actress with exceptional looks, also she is a stunning dancer. The actress has worked in prominent roles in TV serials and movies. The actress became immensely popular with her show Pavitra Rishta, after which she also did other shows like Jhalak Dikhla Ja 4, Comedy Circus, Ek Thhi Naayka, and others. She even made an appearance on Bigg Boss 13 to support her bestie, .

