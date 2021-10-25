Ankita Lokhande and boyfriend Vicky Jain show how to be casual & comfy at the airport; Photos

Ankita Lokhande has been dating her boyfriend Vicky Jain for more than 3 years now. It seems the couple is a die-hard fans of cricket, owing to which they had recently traveled to Dubai for watching the most coveted India-Pakistan match. They have been sharing pictures from the trip and also dropped stories during the live match. The couple recently returned home from their trip and were papped at the Mumbai airport.

In the papped pictures, they are seen coming out of the airport with their luggage. The adorable couple is seen in casuals and comfortable outfits. Ankita Lokhande is known for her love for white color and today also, she was seen in a white sweatshirt and matching joggers. Her boyfriend Vicky Jain was in casual joggers and a black sweatshirt. The couple removed their masks as they posed for the paparazzi.

See photos here-

The India Vs Pakistan match is among the most exciting matches in cricket and the duo were among the many spectators at the Dubai International Stadium. Ankita shared a post on social media with the caption, "We love India." She had also shared a video that shows her nervousness when the Indian cricket team was losing wickets. She also shared pictures of herself simply enjoying the match.



