Ankita Lokhande and hubby Vicky Jain to feature on the upcoming reality show Smart Jodi

Reality show Smart Jodi will be starting soon. The show will be testing the love, connection, compatibility of popular celeb couples. Ankita Lokhande and hubby Vicky Jain will also be part of the show. In the recent promo of the episode, the chemistry between the couple is charismatic.

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain are all set for the show. It is the first time she will be seen with her real-life husband on screen. She shared a post on social media and captioned it as, “Never knew that you can act too. welcome to the world of light ,camera and action baby I m sure we will enjoy this journey of togetherness and create beautiful memories which stays with us forever @jainvickToh dekhna na bhoole Iss shanivaar Raat 8 baje #smartjodi only on @starplus with us #anvikikahani #myhusbandsdebut”.

See promo here:

‘Smart Jodi’ is a reality show which going to bring couples together on one platform. The channel shared the first look of Ankita and Vicky and their chemistry is off the charts. Ankita and Vicky reveal how they share the same choices in life and sometimes vary too; the former says, ‘Hum haan me haan mila lete hai’.

From their love for Mirchi ice-cream to romantic movies, the show will offer a glimpse of the couple's personal interests and how they tackle life situations.

About Smart Jodi, the makers have announced four couples- Rahul Mahajan and Natalya Ilina, Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma, Bhagyashree and Himalaya Dasani, Ankita and Vicky Jain.

