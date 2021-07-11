Ankita Lokhande and Shaheer Sheikh kick start shooting of Pavitra Rishta 2; SEE PIC

Actress Ankita Lokhande shared picture from the set on her official Instagram handle. The second season will be aired on ZEE5.

The popular show Pavitra Rishta is still fresh in the minds of the audience. And now there is good news for its fans. Finally, the second season shooting has started. Yes, you are reading right. The show will have Ankita Lokhande and Shaheer Sheikh in the lead role. The actor will be seen in the iconic role of Manav which was earlier essayed by late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. To note, reports were coming in for a long time but there was no official confirmation. And today finally, mahurat shots have been released.

The actress has also shared on her official Instagram handle and wrote, “Sometimes in most ordinary lives, we find the most extraordinary love stories! Witness the extraordinary love story of Manav and Archana. #PavitraRishta Filming begins; streaming soon on #ALTBalaji #ItsNeverTooLate.” The first season ended in 2014. In the pictures, the actress is seen dressed in simple ethnic attire and actor is also seen in the getup of Manav. Both are holding clapboard on which it is reading Pavitra Rishta.

Ankita Lokhande will continue to essay the role of Archana. Actor turned producer Bhairavi Raichura's 24 Frames Production will helm the digital series which will be exclusively available on ZEE5 for 55 days following which it will also be available on ALTBalaji.

Take a look here:

Directed by Nandita Mehra Written by Nikita Dhond, Gautam Hegde & Ritu Bhatia the production of the digital series will commence soon. Pavitra Rishta had a stellar cast comprising Hiten Tejwani, Asha Negi, , Karan Veer Mehra, and others. While Usha Nadkarni will be returning as Savita Deshmukh (Manav’s mother), the makers are tight-lipped with regards to the other cast members of the second season.

