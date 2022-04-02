Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain celebrate their first Gudi Padwa post marriage

Television actress Ankita Lokhande and her actor husband Vicky Jain celebrated their first Gudi Padwa as a married couple on Saturday. Given her Maharashtrian roots, Ankita shared that she will ring in the festival in traditional Maharashtrian style with authentic delicacies.

While talking about the same, Ankita said: "I love celebrating Gudi Padwa, and this year it is even more special for me. I didn't have any elaborate plans for the occasion, but we had our Gudi and prepared Shrikhand Puri, like every time. We also decorated the house to welcome the new year. I am so happy to have Vicky with me on this day."

A few weeks back, Ankita Lokhande threw an intimate Holi party with Vicky Jain. The inside pictures of the celebration took the internet by storm! Meanwhile, the couple is garnering a lot of positive response on television with their performance in show 'Smart Jodi'.

