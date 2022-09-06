Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain feel blessed as they celebrate first Ganesh Chaturthi post marriage; PICS

Ankita Lokhande is one of the most popular actresses on Indian television. She made her mark as Archana in the much-loved daily soap Pavitra Rishta where she shared screen space with the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Since then, she has been a favorite among fans. Ankita likes to keep an active presence on social media and often keeps her fans and followers updated about her personal and professional lives. Speaking of which, a few hours back tonight, she took to Instagram and shared a slew of new pictures with her husband Vicky Jain as the couple celebrated their first Ganesh Chaturthi and Gauri Puja after marriage.

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain celebrate their first Ganesh Chaturthi

A few hours back , Ankita took to the photo-and-video-sharing site and dropped several new pictures with Vicky as they celebrated Ganpati and Gauri Puja together. The lovebirds can be seen twinning in pink and golden-hued ethnic attires for the special occasion. While Anikta was seen clad in a gorgeous golden saree with light pink border, Vicky wore golden kurta and trousers with a pink nehru jacket on top. Ankita tied her hair in a ponytail and adorned flawless makeup They also clicked several photos together to mark the occasion. Sharing the happy pictures, Ankita wrote in the caption, “Our first ganpati and Gauri puja together (red heart emoji) Truly blessed (red heart emoji)”.

Take a look:

Recently, Ankita was a part of the popular reality show “DID Super Moms when host Jay Bhanushali made a reference to the TV show's name and asked Ankita, "Bata bhi do kab super mom aap ban rahi hain (please tell us when are you becoming a super mom)." Ankita answered the question in a baby voice, and said, "Abhi to main baby hoon, khud baby hoon (I myself am only a baby now)." Usha Nadkarni, who played Ankita's mother-in-law and Sushant Singh Rajput's mother in the popular TV show Pavitra Rishta from 2009-14, had a hilarious reaction to Ankita's claims. She said 'aaja' (come here) and gestured Ankita to sit on her lap because she is a baby, making Ankita, co-judge Remo D' Souza, and others burst into laughter.

