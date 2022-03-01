Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain fulfill her mom’s wish of her Maharashtrian wedding on sets of Smart Jodi

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain had got married in December 2021. Post their wedding, the couple is seen on Star Plus show Smart Jodi. This is the first time the actress is part of a reality show with her husband. In the upcoming episode of the show, the couples will be seen recreating their marriage in bridal attires and exchanging floral garlands. Ankita Lokhande’s mother will also be part of the episode, as she expresses a special wish on the sets.

In the episode, Ankita Lokhande will be seen recreating her wedding day as she wore her gorgeous golden lehenga and Vicky wore a white sherwani. Ankita’s mother says, “Shaadi to bahot lavish hui, par ek cheez reh gai. Ek Marathi style is wedding ho jaye.” After this, arrangements are made for their Marathi wedding. Ankita Lokhande is seen dressed in a beautiful red and blue silk saree. Vicky Jain has sported a white shimmery sherwani with a blue stole around his neck. They are seen enjoying the wedding customs and post-wedding events.

Smart Jodi is a new reality show, in which 10 popular celeb couples with be competing against each other. There will be some fun games for checking the compatibility, connecting, trust and other factors in the relationship. Other contestants of the show include Gaurav Taneja and Ritu Rathee, Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma, Arjun Bijlani and Neha Swami, Natalya Ilina and Rahul Mahajan, Bhagyashree and Himalaya, and others.



