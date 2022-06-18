Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain look dreamy as they enjoy a romantic date; PICS

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain are among the most talked about celebs of the entertainment industry. The couple had dated for some years and finally tied the knot in December, 2021. They has a grand celebration with several events from engagement, wedding to the spectacular reception. The couple had some time back shared the news of buying a new home for themselves. The couple has finally shifted to their new home. Ankita recently shared a glimpse of her romantic date at their new home as they enjoy the beautiful view.

In the recent post shared by the actress, Ankita Lokhande is seen seated facing her husband, Vicky Jain. She has sported a gorgeous white and golden saree. Pavitra Rishta actress has sported traditional kundan work traditional golden and red jewellery. She has sported a beautiful neckpiece and bangle set. She has sported a simple red bindi. She has also applied mehndi in her hands. Vicky Jain has sported a black sherwani with multicolor print. In the pictures, she is seen lost in his eyes.

Pavitra Rishta actress shared an adorable picture from her new home, where she is seen in a bright floral print silk saree. Her hair is tied up in a bun with floral accessories. She had applied mehndi in her hands and wore golden bangles. She accessorized the look with green stone neckpiece and studded earrings. In the picture, her husband Vicky Jain is seen holding her pallu, as Ankita looks back in a filmy way. Ankita has also shared a video in which she is seen in a beautiful red and golden saree, preparing halwa in the kitchen. The person recording the video seems to be teasing her about making halwa.