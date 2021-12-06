Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain look ecstatic during their pre wedding rituals; Photos

Ankita Lokhande is presently on cloud nine as the actress will be soon marrying the love of her life, Vicky Jain. Ankita had recently shared a small video of the pre-wedding rituals, in which she looks pretty as ever along with Vicky. They are seen doing the rituals and having some fun moments after that. In the video, Ankita and Vicky are seen wearing ‘mundavalya’ (a Maharashtraian head gear worn during wedding ceremonies).

Ankita had donned a green silk Paithani saree, whereas Vicky wore a simple white kurta with white pants for the ceremony. They are seen doing the puja and later the couple is seen dancing together. They also clicked pictures with family members and the delightful faces of the couple are unmissable. Ankita captioned the video as, “Togetherness! Thanku @imtanmaykhutal for capturing these beautiful memories Jewellery by @anshgemsofficial #preweddingfestivities #AnVikikahani”.

See video here:

See photos here:

In another post, Ankita Lokhande informed fans that she and Vicky Jain recently met Governor Bhagat Singh Khoshyari to invite him to their wedding. The actress took to her Instagram handle to share pictures with the Governor. The post was captioned as “I would like to express my appreciation for the opportunity to meet with Honorable “Bhagat Singh Khoshyari ji" Governor of Maharastra. I know you are very busy sir and I am grateful that you made time to talk with us at Raj Bhavan. @bhagatsinghkoshyari."

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain will be having their wedding functions from December 12-14.



Also read- Amid wedding festivities, bride to be Ankita Lokhande shares romantic photos with beau Vicky Jain