Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain shift to their new home; Actress makes halwa for hubby

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain had shared the news about buying a new home some time back. The couple is very delighted as they have finally shifted into their new home. Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain had dated for some years and finally tied the knot in 2021. They took part in the reality show Smart Jodi, right after their marriage, and emerged as the winner of the first season of the entertainment show. Ankita Lokhande was ecstatic to share about shifting to their new home and shared pictures on social media.

Pavitra Rishta actress shared an adorable picture from her new home, where she is seen in a bright floral print silk saree. Her hair is tied up in a bun with floral accessories. She had applied mehndi in her hands and wore golden bangles. She accessorized the look with green stone neckpiece and studded earrings. In the picture, her husband Vicky Jain is seen holding her pallu, as Ankita looks back in a filmy way. She captioned, “Cheers to the new beginnings baby #newhome #blessedwiththebest.”

Numerous friends and fans of the actress commented on the post. Daljiet Kaur commented, “God bless u both with tonssss n tonssss of happiness and togetherness in this house … with abundance of luck”, Mahhi Vij commented, “congrats”, Monalisa wrote, “Yayyyy… congratulations”. Their Smart Jodi co-contestants Dipti and Balraj also congratulated her. Asita Dhawan wrote, “Many many congratulations cutehearts”, Kushal Tandon, Abhidanya Bhave, Kratika Sengar and many others congratulated her on the new home.

Ankita has also shared a video in which she is seen in a beautiful red and golden saree, preparing halwa in the kitchen. The person recording the video seems to be teasing her about making halwa. She also shared a video of the griha pravesh pooja as she and Vicky entered the new home.

On the work front, Ankita Lokhande was last seen in the reality show Smart Jodi, hosted by Maniesh Paul and became the winner of the season. She was also seen in Pavitra Rishta 2 and 3 with co-actor Shaheer Sheikh.

