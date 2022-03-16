Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain to throw a party for their first Holi celebration after marriage?

The popular television couple Ankita Lokhande and beau Vicky Jain tied the knot in December 2021. The couple had been dating for many years, and finally, they decided to get married in the presence of their friends and family members. They had grand pre-wedding functions and their wedding was truly phenomenal. The couple is quite active on social media and love to share pictures and video for the fans on social media. As per the latest report, the couple will be throwing a grand Holi bash for their first Holi after marriage.

As the festival of colour and joy is right about the corner, the entire nation is getting ready to have a blast. The audience is very excited to know the industry's plan for the occasion. As per the reports, Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain are hosting this year's Holi party for their industry friends and family.

A source revealed to Pinkvilla, "Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain have been planning to host a fun Holi party for a while now. It would mark their first Holi together as a married couple, and they want to celebrate the joyous occasion with all their friends and family. The prep for the same is in full swing."

As per the reports, Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain's Holi bash will take place on 18th March in Mumbai. Meanwhile, the power couple is earning acclaim for their impressive performance in the ongoing reality show, Smart Jodi.



