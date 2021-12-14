Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain Wedding first picture out now

The wedding of Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain has been trending on social media since the last few days. The lovebirds will be getting married today on 14th December at Grand Hyatt in Mumbai. The couple had been dating for more than three years now and they are vocal about their strong bond. As the couple decks up in magnificent attires, here are the first pics of the bride and groom.

Bride Ankita Lokhande has worn a gorgeous golden lehenga, while groom Vicky looks dapper in the magnificent white sherwani. The makeup of the bride is flawless and the traditional jewels compliment her ravishing look. The actress had donned a beautiful lehanga with a long veil. She had paired it with beautiful stone work. There are shimmery bangles in both her hands with the kaleeras. She also put on headband along with the mangtika. The groom Vicky Jain has worn a dapper golden work sherwani along with beige pagdi. He had arrived in a vintage car and had worn sunglasses.

The couple has shared their first picture post marriage and we are gushing over their adorable looks. Here is the first look of the newlyweds:

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain had met through mutual friends and had hit it off. Vicky was her constant support in all the high and low moments of her life. The couple often go on trips together and love to spend time with one another. The pre-wedding functions including the engagement, mehandi, haldi and sangeet were celebrated recently. The couple had a gala time with their family and friends.



Also read- Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain pre-wedding functions EXCLUSIVE: All you need to know about decor, food & designers