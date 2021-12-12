Live
Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain Wedding Live Updates: Pre wedding ceremonies begin
Highlights
December 12, 2021, 03:22 pm IST
Mahhi Vij also joins the Mehendi function
Actress Mahhi Vij was also part of the pre wedding functions. Famous Veena Nagda shared the picture on her social handle.
December 12, 2021, 03:12 pm IST
Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande dance
Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande looked perfect groove at the pre wedding functions.
December 12, 2021, 03:07 pm IST
Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain’s fun activity
The bride and groom indulge in some activities at their pre-wedding functions. Both were seen enjoying it.
December 12, 2021, 02:52 pm IST
Mahesh Shetty says Ankita Lokhande Vicky Jain look great together
Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain will be tying the knot on December 14. Ankita’s close friend and Pavitra Rishta co-star Mahesh Shetty is super happy for her.
December 12, 2021, 02:35 pm IST
Ankita shares a glimpse of wedding venue
Ankita Lokhande took to her social handle and gave a glimpse of the venue. The wedding invite board is all seen there.
