Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain Wedding Photos & Videos LIVE: Check out the royal venue of the D-day
Srishty Rode shared with Pinkvilla, “Vicky and Ankita make a very good pair, they look good together and they are fab dancers. If you have seen any of their clips dancing together, it’s just fab. They compliment each other, they look good together and they have very good compatibility.”
The baraat procession is scheduled to start at around 2 pm. Ankita and Vicky are getting ready for their big day, while the venue is being set up to welcome the bride and the groom. All the pre-wedding functions and the wedding will be conducted at Grand Hyatt, Mumbai. The couple had grand Haldi and sangeet ceremonies at the venue yesterday.
Vicky shares a post with ladylove Ankita and Kangana Ranaut as he expresses gratitude for her presence at the pre-wedding function. He wrote in the story post, "Thank you for being part of the celebrations" . Kangana Ranaut had attended the sangeet party and clicked pictures with the to-be-wed couple. She also appreciated the planet size ring of Ankita Lokhande.
Here is the first glimpse of the grand wedding venue of Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain.
Ekta Kapoor, who is a good friend of the bride to be Ankita Lokhande had shared a post as she gives best wishes to Ankita and Vicky for their wedding day.