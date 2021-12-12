Ankita Lokhande asks Vicky Jain to propose on their Mehendi, dutiful Dulha goes down on his knees; WATCH

The wedding masti is at its peak with bride and groom making most of with their families and friends. The couple Ankita and Vicky dated for more than three years and now after so long they will be united in marital bliss. Well, for a few days their wedding was trending and now finally the festivities have started. Yesterday, the couple celebrated the mehendi function and today they are seen enjoying the day with dance, food. Amid this celebration, a video has been shared in which Vicky is seen proposing to his ladylove.

The video shared by Pinkvilla on its Instagram handle shows Ankita and Vicky dancing when someone gives a marigold flower bunch to the groom. Then the actress asked him to propose properly and he also obeyed her. He went down to his knees and proposed to her. Ankita and Vicky are all set to marry at Mumbai’s Grand Hyatt on December 14. The actress also threw a fun bachelorette party which saw popular faces like Srishty Rode, Shraddha Arya, Amruta Khanvilkar and Mrunal Thakur in attendance.

In another ceremony, both Vicky and Ankita were seen in traditional Maharashtrian attire as part of pre-wedding celebrations, and the pictures of the function had gone viral back.

Take a look here:

On the work front, Ankita is currently seen in Pavitra Rishta 2. She shares the screen space with Shaheer Sheikh. Both have been appreciated for their performance and on screen chemistry. The actress is also forayed into Bollywood and has been part of two films till now.

