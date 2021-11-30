Ankita Lokhande & beau Vicky Jain spotted at Ekta Kapoor’s home to give personal wedding invitation; PICS

Ankita Lokhande is among the leading actress of the television industry and was last seen in Season 2 of her successful show Pavitra Rishta. The actress has been dating Vicky Jain for the past more than 3 years and the couple is finally fulfilling the wishes of their fans and getting married very soon. The marriage preparations are going on in full swing and Ankita has been sharing pictures of the same on her social media. The couple was recently spotted outside Ekta Kapoor’s house as they went over to personally invite her for the wedding.

In the recent pictures of the couple, the actress is seen with the love of her life Vicky Jain as they walk out of the residence of producer-director Ekta Kapoor. Ankita came to her dear friend’s place to personally invite her to the wedding. Ankita Lokhande looked effortlessly beautiful in her light yellow suit and beau Vicky sported a casual white shirt and trousers. They were sweet enough to take off their masks and pose for the paps. Ankita Lokhande was seen blushing as the paps complimented her for her would-be bride glow.

Ankita Lokhande is all set to get hitched this month and as per reports, the couple will be tying wedding knots on 14th December. There will be three days of festivities including Haldi, Mehendi, Sangeet, Wedding, and Reception. The actress had also shared pictures of her amazing bachelorette a few days back.



