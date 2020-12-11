Ankita Lokhande can't get over the fond memories of her vacation with Vicky Jain as he shares the PHOTOS

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain are the most adorable couple of the showbiz industry in current times. Meanwhile, check out the pictures from their recent vacation.

Ankita Lokhande never fails to impress the fans whenever she shares something on social media. The actress is currently in a relationship with Vicky Jain and the couple often shells out major relationship goals whenever they share something on social media. Be it their lovely selfies or quirky videos amid long drives, Ankita and Vicky surely know how to keep the audience engaged on social media. We just cannot stop gushing over their PDAs and the timelines are proof!

As we speak of this, the Manikarnika actress has shared a few throwback pictures with Vicky that will surely remind us of the times when social distancing and quarantine weren’t a thing! Yes, this dates back to the time when both of them headed for a vacation to some exotic locale that had beautiful snow-capped mountains. Moreover, their lovey-dovey pictures are sure to leave the fans in awe of them. Ankita has added a caption that reads, “Wapas chale kya (shall we go back)?”

Check out the post below:

Talking about Ankita Lokhande, she has been in the news for the past few months for multiple reasons. Mostly, it happened after the demise of late Sushant Singh Rajput. The Manikarnika actress was among the many others who had voiced their opinions and were at the forefront in seeking justice for the late actor. Ankita recently also paid a heartfelt tribute to SSR through her dance performance at an event. For the unversed, the two of them had earlier worked together in Pavitra Rishta and also dated each other for a few years.

Also Read: WATCH: Ankita Lokhande to pay tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput at Zee Rishte Award 2020; Says ‘It’s painful’

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Ankita Lokhande Instagram

Share your comment ×