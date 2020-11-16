Ankita Lokhande celebrates Bhai Dooj with brothers & beau Vicky Jain; Shares PICS from the celebration

Ankita Lokhande recently took to her Instagram handle to share a few pictures from bhai dooj celebration with her brothers. Vicky Jain also joined them for the same.

Actress Ankita Lokhande has celebrated Bhai Dooj with her brothers and beau Vicky Jain on November 16. She has also celebrated Diwali with her boyfriend and some of her friends. Taking to her Instagram handle, the actress shared several photos giving fans a glimpse of her low-key Bhai Dooj celebration. Now, one of the photos from Ankita's bhai dooj party is making rounds on social media in which we can see the actress putting tilak on her boyfriend Vicky’s forehead.

While sharing the pictures from the celebration, Ankita writes, “Happy Bhai Duj & Padwa.” Soon, several fans have dropped comments on her post. One of her fans wrote, “Bhaiduj pe tikka to Vicky sir… Y? Is that part of ritual?” Another one wrote, “Happy brother day Vicky Jain.”

Early in November, the actress had shared a long note, describing her feelings for her beau Vicky. Her post read as: “I can’t find the words to describe my feelings for you. One thing which come in my mind when I see us together is I’m grateful to god for sending u in my life as a friend, partner and as soul mate. Thank u for being someone who was always there for me. Thanks for making all my problems as yours and helping me whenever I needed you. Thankyou for being my support system. Most important thank u for understanding me and my situations. And I am sorry because of me u hv to face criticism which u don’t deserve at all. Words fall short but this bond is amazing -I love you - @jainvick #viank.”

Ever since her former boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, the actress has been supporting the late actor’s family in the death probe. Sushant’s death case is being investigated by three central agencies - Central Bureau of Investigation, Narcotics Control Bureau and Enforcement Directorate.

