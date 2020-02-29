Ankita Lokhande celebrates a decade of friendship with Bigg Boss 13's Rashami Desai: You have changed for good

Ankita Lokhande and Rashami Desai both shared photos on social media as they met each other after half a year and the former has some nice things to say about Rashami.

Bigg Boss 13 finalist is all over the news and the diva has been keeping busy with events and catching up with old friends. And well, when she met her friend Ankita Lokhande, it sure happened to be quite the reunion as both of them have blessed our feeds with a couple of photos and in fact, Ankita has also shared a heartwarming video with some kinds words to say about Rashami where she is praising her and they also mark the celebration of 10 years of their friendship.

Ankita wrote, "Welcome back rashu, So I want to start with saying congratulations rashami for achieving This one big target I’m sure this journey wasn’t easy for you and to reach till here but u made it girl . I hv seen u in worst to worst situation rashami but no body could break u darling and that’s ur power u r blesses with good people around so whenever u get distracted ur people will definitely be there to guide u and tell u what’s right and wrong ."

She added, "Yes I met u almost after 6months rashu but I wanna tell I’m seeing a very different rashmi , u hv changed but for good darling.. u r more vocal than what u used to be before and it’s absolutely awesome for u and for me also to understand u more clearly I’m super proud of ur journey rashami I’m always there to support u and I know u r also there for me .i. Now just enjoy ur journey ahead without any fear . U hv a great life ahead baby god bless u ladki love u and last but not the least u made us proud for me u r the true winner mere dost happy 10years anniversary of our friendship buddy."

