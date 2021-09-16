Ankita Lokhande celebrates the success of Pavitra Rishta 2 with her ‘Real life Manav’ Vicky Jain

Ankita Lokhande’s new show Pavitra Rishta was finally released on 15th September. Post the release of the show, netizens flooded Twitter with appreciative posts about the excellent performance of Ankita Lokhande and Shaheer Sheikh. Ankita recently took to her social media to thank her fans for giving their love to the show. She shared a cake-cutting video with her boyfriend Vicky Jain as she called him her real-life Manav.

Ankita Lokhande has shared her happiness for the success of her show Pavitra Rishta 2. She has seen cutting a cake which has a picture of Archana and Manav on it. She is seen with her boyfriend as she thanked her fans for giving love to the show. She shared that Vicky was her real-life Manav as she cut the cake and made him eat a slice with her hand. She also sang the theme song of the show. The actress looked pretty in her dark blue suit. She also shared picture of the cakes which were sent to her post the success of the show.

She captioned, “15/09/2021 A day full of love and blessings Thank you each and every one for the love,support and appreciation. Grateful”

See post here-