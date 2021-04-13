Ankita Lokhande is 'celebrating life not just festival' on occasion of Gudi Pahwa; Dons a traditional attire

On the occasion of Gudi Padwa, Ankita Lokhande took to her Instagram handle to share stunning photos of her wearing a traditional outfit. Take a look.

Gudi Padwa is commonly celebrated in the western parts on India and also marks the beginning of the New Year in Maharashtra. To celebrate the occasion, families come together and spend quality time with each other. People also get dressed in ethnic attires and decorate their houses. Famous TV actress Ankita Lokhande is also celebrating the auspicious day wholeheartedly. The star took to her Instagram handle to share a series of gorgeous photos of her celebrating the festive day. In the photos, we see the actress donning a traditional pink-golden coloured Nauvari saree.

The star posted several photos of herself in which she can be seen wearing heavy jewelry including the Maharashtrian nath to complete her beautiful ensemble. The actress looked beautiful in her new look as she had her hair styled in a bun with a gajra wrapped around it. Along with the snaps which were clicked by photographer Tanmay Khutal, she also wrote captions about celebrating the festival. She wrote, “The Greatness of a culture can be found in its festival #memarathi #jaimaharashtra #gudipadwa2021.” The diva captioned another post, “Celebrating life not just festival.” Ankita also shared a video of her doing puja to celebrate the auspicious day and penned a caption in Marathi.

Take a look at Ankita Lokhande’s photos:

On the work front, Ankita Lokhande who gained immense recognition for her role in the popular TV show Pavitra Rishta alongside late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, made her Bollywood debut in 2019 with the starrer film Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi.

Also Read| WATCH: Ankita Lokhande celebrates 3 years of togetherness with beau Vicky Jain; Shares romantic dance video

Share your comment ×